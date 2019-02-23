CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — The Chambers County Sheriff's said remains were recovered during a search after a cargo plane crash near Anahuac on Saturday afternoon.

Three people were onboard the flight that went down at around 12:45 p.m. on the north end of Trinity Bay.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said there is nothing intact of the airplane and no sign of survivors.

He said remains were recovered but would not go into detail. The remains were not found inside the aircraft.

"We're just confirming remains," Hawthorne said. "What I will tell you is I don't believe that there is anyway that anybody could have survived. We're still trying to let the NTSB identify how many pilots and passengers were actually in the airplane."

Atlas Air Worldwide, which operated the plane for Amazon Air, issued a statement Saturday confirming its aircraft had been involved in an accident.

"This is to confirm that an Atlas Air 767 cargo aircraft Flight No. 3591 operating from Miami to Houston has been involved in an accident this afternoon," the statement reads. "We understand the aircraft went down near the city of Anahuac Texas, in the Trinity Bay. We can confirm there were three people on board the aircraft. Those people and their family members are our top priority at this time. Atlas Air is cooperating fully with the FAA and NTSB. We will update as additional information becomes available."

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations at Amazon, also released a statement to KHOU 11 News sending thoughts and prayers to the flight crew.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the flight crew, their families and friends along with the entire team at Atlas Air during this terrible tragedy," Clark said. "We appreciate the first responders who worked urgently to provide support."

Hawthorne said the first things he saw in the water at the crash scene were things like bed sheets, women's clothing, and fiberglass.

He said it took about 20 to 30 minutes for the first responders to arrive because of the location. The depth of the water in Trinity Bay, where the plane crashed, is zero to 5 feet. The area is known for duck hunting.

The Coast Guard is involved in the search for survivors. Houston police, the Chambers County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department are also involved, along with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife, DPS and Baytown police.

Air 11

The FAA issued an alert on Atlas Air Fight 3591 after losing radar and radio contact with the plane approximately 30 miles southeast of Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The plane was flying from Miami to Houston.

Though there are no signs of survivors, there are no confirmation on fatalities at this time.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office and multiple agencies are responding.

This is a developing story.