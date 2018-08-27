The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and federal authorities held a news conference Monday afternoon giving more details about the man they said shot two people to death and injured nearly a dozen before taking his own life.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said David Katz, 24, a competitor in the Madden '19 video game tournament came armed with two handguns - a 9mm and a .45. The guns were purchased legally in Maryland and one had an after-market laser attached to it.

Williams said Katz, who lived in the Baltimore area, targeted his victims using the red laser.

Katz was deliberate to target gamers, walking past other patrons in the restaurant and gaming bar before he began shooting, according to the sheriff.

Williams said police used surveillance video to help piece together details.

Of the 11 injured, 10 were shot and all of them are expected to make a full recovery, Williams said.

“As bad as this is, it could have been much worse," said Williams.

Killed in the shooting were Eli Clayton of California and Taylor Robertson of West Virginia. The men were in town for the tournament that was held in the Landing's Good Luck Have Fun gaming bar.

Katz was found dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police located and searched Katz's Jacksonville hotel room and federal agents searched his home in Maryland.

"We continue to keep the victims’ families in our prayers." Williams said.

Police continue to investigate and The Landing remains closed, Williams said.

