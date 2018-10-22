WASHINGTON -- A shooting was reported on Monday afternoon outside of the Fox 5 news station in Northwest, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened around 3 p.m. A security guard discharged a weapon against the subject.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Fox 5 Anchor Jim Lokay took to Twitter to report that everyone at the news station was OK.

No further information has been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

