WASHINGTON -- A shooting was reported on Monday afternoon outside of the Fox 5 news station in Northwest, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police say the shooting happened around 3 p.m. A security guard discharged a weapon against the subject.
Shortly before 4 p.m., Fox 5 Anchor Jim Lokay took to Twitter to report that everyone at the news station was OK.
No further information has been reported at this time.
This is a developing story.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
