MADISON, Ind. — UPDATE: The Silver Alert was canceled by Indiana State Police at 6 a.m. No further details were provided.

Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 19-month-old from Madison, Indiana early Tuesday morning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department was investigating the disappearance of Kayden Matthew Fresh, who was last seen on Monday, April 1 at 8:00 p.m.

Kayden may have been with 28-year-old Jaxx Damian Falconberry.

For more information on the cancellation, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 812-265-2648.