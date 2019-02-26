WILDWOOD, Mo. — It's been a long winter in St. Louis. While some may be wishing for spring, one group is embracing what's left of the cold weather.

Whenever they can, a group known as The Skizers hit the slopes at Hidden Valley Ski Resort in nearby Wildwood, Missouri. Some of the members of this group are already in their 70s. You never know who will show up on any given day.

On this Tuesday, Carol Nesslein, in her first year as a member of the group, finds other members already on the slopes. She said it's great to get together with these folks.

"We are all doing something we love, and we are outside, and not at work, so how much better could that be?"

With the warmer weather, they aren't as layered up as they ride the lift to the top of the slopes. Several in the group are happy to hear that more cold air is returning to the region next week since they want the ski season to last as long as possible. Nesslein said they are just "people who love to ski and snowboard, that's all. We all met out here and became friends."

Friends that want the season to continue. Right now, Hidden Valley is expected to remain open through March 10th. If the snow stays put next week, it's possible there would be skiing St. Patrick's Day weekend.