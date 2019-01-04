HILLSBORO, Mo. — On Sunday a rare wheelchair accessible SUV was stolen from a Manchester apartment complex. By Monday police recovered the SUV in a Jefferson County parking lot and returned it to the owner, a St. Louis University chemistry professor.

"I'm elated. I'm elated. This is fantastic," said Paul Bracher, who's been an assistant professor at SLU for three years. "I am so grateful to the people of St Louis and the police for, you know, looking out for me."

Manchester police drove to a tow-truck business in Hillsboro to process the vehicle for evidence. The 2016 silver MV-1 was built by an Indiana company that specializes in custom built wheelchair accessible vehicles.

"When it's taken away, it's not like I could just rent any old car or hop on a bus," said Bracher.

Bracher lost the use of his legs after a benign tumor was discovered growing on his spine.

"So I walked into the surgery, it was a 12-hour surgery. They removed as much as they could. I came out and I could not walk at all," said Bracher.

Manchester police are looking for a man and a woman seen near the SUV early Sunday morning. The crooks took Bracher's vehicle, but not his sense of humor.

"They took my spare change I use to pay tolls except they left the pennies on the floor," said Bracher. "They also took a bag of Lay's potato chips, which I was looking forward to eating. So, they'll be hearing from my lawyer if they're ever caught."