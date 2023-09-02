Alleged financial crimes: Five witnesses take the stand

Five witnesses testified on Thursday in the double murder trial.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes were put in the spotlight again today. Five witnesses took the stand today. Some had actually already testified, just without a jury in the room.

Judge Clifton Newman ruled this week that the defendant’s alleged financial crimes can be considered in the murder trial, so now jurors were able to hear from these witnesses.

Dwight Falkofske with the FBI's electronic device analysis unit started the morning with cross-examination about data he collected from Murdaugh’s car. The day really got started though when Murdaugh’s best friends, Chris Wilson, took the stand.

"I mean our families were close and our kids, our wives, they were close," Wilson shared.

He provided insight into what the defendant was like personally and professionally, since Wilson is an attorney who worked with Murdaugh on many occasions. Ultimately, Wilson says he realized his friend had been misappropriating money for decades.

"[Murdaugh] said he had a drug addiction and admitted he had been stealing money from his clients and his law firm," Wilson explained to the courtroom. "I asked him how long’s this been going on? Couldn’t believe that I didn't know it, never saw it, never suspected it. Drugs or money."

Then, defense attorney Jim Griffin began cross-examination.

"And if he was addicted to drugs for the last five or 10 years, he was - in your observation - a loving husband, father?" Griffin asked.

"Yes sir," Wilson responded.

"And you didn't observe him engaging in any erratic behavior around his wife or kids?" Griffin probed.

"Yes sir," Wilson returned.

Wilson maintains Murdaugh was stealing money the whole time from people like Michael Tony Satterfield, who took the stand next. Satterfield’s mother, Gloria, worked for the Murdaugh family for two decades as a housekeeper and nanny.

She died from injuries after she tripped and fell at work in 2018.

Michael Satterfield testifies Murdaugh said he would represent him and his brother in a lawsuit against his insurance company to get them $100,000.

"Did he ever tell you there had been a recovery for $3.8 million against that?" attorney Creighton Waters asked.

Satterfield said no.

"And did he ever pay you one penny of $3.8 million?" Waters questioned.

"No," Satterfield answered.

Instead, Satterfield claims Murdaugh took the money for himself. Because Murdaugh had been successful as a lawyer with many lawsuits, attorney Mark Tinsley testified he was applying pressure to see the defendant’s finances leading up to the 2021 murders of Maggie and Paul.

Tinsley was representing the Beach family, who lost their daughter in a boat crash. Paul Murdaugh was charged with boating under the influence and Alex Murdaugh was named in the lawsuit.

While this was happening, Jan Malinowski with Palmetto State Bank testifies that Murdaugh was in debt.

"He owes the bank how much at that point and time?" the prosecution asked.

"At that time, $4.2 million," Malinowski shard.

According to the prosecution, all of these alleged financial crimes contributed to the potential motive for the murders. The defense maintains these crimes are separate from the murders.