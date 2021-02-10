Brian Laundrie's sister met with him twice before he went missing, lawyer says

One of those meet-ups was on Sept. 6 at Fort De Soto Park, where records show Brian and his parents had camped.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — More information surrounding the days before Brian Laundrie's disappearance is being revealed.

On Friday, the Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, said Brian had met with his sister, Cassie, twice before law enforcement was alerted that he went missing.

According to the attorney, one of those meet-ups was on Sept. 6 at Fort De Soto Park, where records show Brian and his parents had camped. The other day was Sept. 1, around the time Laundrie returned from a cross-country trip without his fiancée Gabby Petito. Bertolino adds that law enforcement agencies are well aware of the dates.

"Any prior communication by Cassie that does not reflect these dates is simply a difference of relating an answer to a question misinterpreted by Cassie or poorly posed by the inquirer," Bertolino said.

The new information comes days after the FBI took possession of a phone purchased by Laundrie as evidence to examine in connection to the Petito case.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the case of Petito, who was found dead at Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19.

A warrant is out for his arrest for charges related to using a Capital One debit card that was not his in the amount of at least $1,000, court documents say.