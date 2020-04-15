ST. LOUIS — Five children have been fatally shot in St. Louis since the beginning of 2020.

The latest – a teen girl between the ages of 13 and 16. Officers responded to 2800 Franklin Avenue at 10:32 p.m. on April 14 and found the girl with a gunshot wound on the sidewalk. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not yet been made available and police have not released any suspect information.

Earlier in April, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bevo neighborhood. Larry Jordan Jr. was found shot to death in the 4500 block of Ridgewood Avenue. Police do not have any suspects in custody.

In March, a 16-year-old boy was shot to death in the Carondelet neighborhood. Police found Ean McMiller with a gunshot wound in the 5400 block of S. Compton Avenue. Police do not have any suspects in custody.

In February 6-year-old David Birchfield III was shot to death during a drive-by in the Kingsway East neighborhood. A 9-year-old girl was also critically injured in the shooting. Police do not have any suspects in custody.

In January, Timothy Lucas, 14, was the first child to be fatally shot in the City of St. Louis in 2020. Lucas is from the Metro East and was shot in St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood. Police do not have any suspects in custody.

Anyone with information in any of the shootings is asked to call St. Louis police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the city of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.

Please join us in this important campaign seeking justice for our youth by sharing these stories about their young lives cut short, reaching out to elected officials and supporting the worthy organizations in St. Louis working to make our city's neighborhoods safer places to raise families.