4-year-old boy dies after being hit by stray bullet in St. Louis on Fourth of July

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the boy died during her Facebook Live briefing on Monday

ST. LOUIS — A 4-year-old boy who was shot on the Fourth of July in St. Louis has died.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson made the announcement during a 2 p.m. press conference on Facebook Live on Monday.

As Krewson was talking about fireworks and gunshots throughout the city over the weekend, her staff handed her a note that said the boy had died.

“The 4-year-old that was hit by a stray bullet has passed away… and that is just so tragic,” Krewson said during the briefing. “I’m sorry to end this on that note.”

The boy was shot in the Vandeventer neighborhood near Pendleton Avenue and W. Page Boulevard around 10:45 p.m.

Police identified the boy as Michael Goodlow III.

According to an early investigation by police, he was outside when he was hit in the head by a stray bullet.

Police do not have information on any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department's Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

More than 60 children in the City of St. Louis have been shot this year.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, there have been 112 homicides in the City of St. Louis this year, at the same time in 2019, there were 94.

CUT SHORT IN ST. LOUIS

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the City of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.