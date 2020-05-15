3-year-old boy fatally shot in north St. Louis Thursday night

ST. LOUIS — The Child Abuse Unit of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a child was shot and killed in north St. Louis Thursday night.
Police received a call about the shooting after a 3-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. Doctors were not able to save him. He was pronounced dead a short time after arriving, according to the police report.
Police said the shooting occurred on the 4000 block of Peck Street at around 9:15. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
