2 children injured in shooting near park in St. Louis Tuesday evening

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two children were injured in a shooting in St. Louis Tuesday night.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department received a call for a shooting at Benton and N. 21st Street. This is in the St. Louis Place neighborhood and near a park.

Officers found a child, who’s a boy, with a gunshot wound to his leg and a second child, who’s a boy, was found with a graze wound to his arm.

Police have not released the ages of the victims, but have said that they are both juveniles.

Both children were conscious and breathing when they were transported to a hospital.

Police have not released any information on a suspect.

