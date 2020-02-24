ST. LOUIS — A 6-year-old boy was shot and killed in St. Louis over the weekend.

His sister, a 9-year-old girl, was also critically injured in the shooting. It happened in St. Louis’ Kingsway East neighborhood around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday.

David Birchfield III, 6, was pronounced dead at a hospital, his 9-year-old sister is listed in critical condition. A 7-year-old girl, who was also in the car, wasn't hurt.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 27-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were in the car with the woman’s three children when someone started shooting at them. The man and woman noticed two of the children had gunshot wounds and drove straight to the hospital, police said.

Mayor Lyda Krewson released a statement Monday afternoon:

"It's maddening and hideous that anyone would open fire on a car with children inside. My heart simply breaks for these kids. I don't know what I can possibly say to change this horrific outcome. It reinforces our need as a City to come together to continue addressing public safety, which remains my number one priority. I'm thankful to the hardworking law enforcement officers who are committed to finding the person responsible and bringing them to justice, and I extend my gratitude to the community members who share our calls for peace. It's time to put the guns down."

So far in 2020, 14 children have been shot in St. Louis, two of them – fatally.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Cut Short

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the city of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.

Please join us in this important campaign seeking justice for our youth by sharing these stories about their young lives cut short, reaching out to elected officials and supporting the worthy organizations in St. Louis working to make our city's neighborhoods safer places to raise families.

