ST. LOUIS — Timothy Lucas was just 14 years old.

He was shot and killed in St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood on Jan. 18.

The shooting was captured by surveillance cameras at Elite Super Market and Grill. In the video, the suspect can be seen walking north from Vinh’s convenience store parking lot to Elite Super Market parking lot. He then removes a firearm and fires one or more shots at the victim, who then falls to the ground.

Surveillance footage at Vinh’s convenience store’s front counter captured clear images of the suspect buying something there.

5 On Your Side talked to Timothy’s father. "Nobody wants to lose their child. You got to keep your babies close to you, you know what I'm saying," Theodore said.

He may be gone too soon, but Theodore said his son will forever be remembered as a boy who lived life to the fullest. A teen who loved to dance and was animated. His athletic skills also shining through in both football and basketball.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

