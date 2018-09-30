CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Funeral plans have been set for Maddox Ritch, the 6-year-old boy who went missing at Rankin Lake Park on September 22.

According to an obituary, a visitation will be held Thursday, October 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville. A funeral service will be held the next day at 11 a.m. in the same location as the visitation.

The burial will be private, according to the obituary.

The search for Maddox Ritch began after authorities were told the 6-year-old boy took off running in the opposite direction from his father and his friend at Rankin Lake Park.

The search ended on a tragic note Thursday after remains believed to be the missing 6-year-old were found in a creek near Marietta Street and Old Dallas Highway in Gastonia Thursday.

The Cabarrus County School District released a statement in response to the tragic news:

“We are deeply saddened by this news. This was not the outcome we had hoped and prayed for. We offer our sincere condolences to the Ritch Family. Our district’s focus at this time is to help our students and staff process their emotions and begin the healing process.”

© 2018 WCNC