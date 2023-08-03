Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger says he was 'out driving' during killings

His attorneys say in the objection that Kohberger "has a long habit of going for drives alone."

MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with stabbing and killing four University of Idaho students last year, claims he was going for a drive during the murders that occurred on Nov. 13, 2022.

Kohberger's attorneys were asked by state prosecutors to produce an alibi of his whereabouts the night of the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a home on 1122 King Road in Moscow. On Wednesday, Kohberger's attorneys objected to the request.

His attorneys say in the objection that Kohberger "has a long habit of going for drives alone" and that's where he was during the time of the murders. However, he is "not claiming to be at a specific location" when driving in the late night and early morning of Nov. 12 - Nov. 13.

There is also no witness to say precisely where he was, the filing said.

"The defense has stated all that can firmly be stated at this time," Kohberger's attorneys wrote.

Kohberger, 28, was arrested in December 2022 in his hometown of Pennsylvania and extradited to Idaho. Police say they found DNA on a knife sheath at the scene that matched familial DNA from his father, and later Kohberger's own cheek swab.

The defense claims rather than filing an official alibi for him, they can corroborate his whereabouts at the time through witness testimony during trial, which is scheduled for Oct. 2.

"Corroborating evidence may come from cross examination of state’s witnesses. Corroborating evidence may come from presentation of defense experts. Mr. Kohberger is aware of and will comply with his continuing duty to disclose information," the filing said. He anticipates his team will call witnesses that can corroborate his location at the time.

The defense later asked a judge in the motion to exempt him from "further inquiry" on his alibi.

Kohberger has a hearing on Aug. 18 for his request to dismiss his indictment based on error, a motion to stay proceedings and a motion to compel discovery.

