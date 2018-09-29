FBI: We need to hear from more witnesses in Maddox Ritch investigation

GASTONIA, N.C. -- As the nation mourns the tragic end in the search for Maddox Ritch, authorities are investigating how the body believed to be the missing boy ended up in Long Creek.

Almost two weeks after investigators shut down the area, Rankin Lake Park reopened to the public on October 3.

In a Facebook post, Gastonia Police credited "all the public support and multiple investigative means" for helping detectives put together a timeline and confirm Maddox was at the park on the day he went missing.

The remains of the missing six-year-old with autism were found in a creek near Marietta Street and Old Dallas Highway in Gastonia around 1 p.m. on September 27.

Chief Robert Helton was emotional when delivering the news during a news conference.

"Our community is heartbroken," Chief Helton said. "This is not the end we had hoped for."

About 180 searchers came out to help find the missing boy that day, according to Gastonia Fire Chief Phil Welch. Like Helton, Welch said it was a very sad day.

"There is no sense of accomplishment today," Welch said. "There's grieving."

