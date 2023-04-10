'We aren't victims, we are Jewish': Fighting antisemitism in St. Louis

Example video title will go here for this video

With antisemitism on the rise, St. Louis isn't immune which is why 5 On Your Side aims to educate, inform and search for solutions. Mike Bush moderated an hour-long discussion with seven panelists from the St. Louis Jewish community.

5 On Your Side’s next special tackles rising hate in this country, more specifically, antisemitism. The Anti-Defamation League reports that antisemitic incidents in this country were at an all-time high in 2022.

What is antisemitism? It's a form of racism that’s defined as a prejudice against or hatred of Jewish people. People of the Jewish faith share customs, traditions and histories. A person can be born Jewish or convert to the faith. Someone can also be Jewish and secular.

Jewish history : Understanding the past

By Kelly Jackson

To understand the present and the future, we look to St. Louis' history.

Early 20th century St. Louis was an immigrant-friendly environment. German Jews in the city were well-established, with businesses and thriving communities.

There were great successes such as the department store chain Stix, Baer and Fuller founded in the late 1800s. Famous Barr's flagship store opened in the Railway Exchange Building. The Jewish Hospital of St. Louis was built in 1902 on Delmar Boulevard, which we all know as Barnes-Jewish Hospital located on Kingshighway.

However, like many immigrants new to a different country, there were struggles.

Housing covenants limited the places they could live. During Hitler's rise to power, antisemitism was apparent in propaganda. A 1937 pro-Nazi rally in Forest Park shows people waving flags with swastikas on them.