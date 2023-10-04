How two organizations strive to reduce antisemitism at University of Illinois

A new report from the Anti-Defamation League found these antisemitic incidents on college campuses jumped by 41% from 2021 to 2022 nationwide.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Antisemitic incidents surged to historic levels in 2022 with incidents on college campuses up nearly 50% nationwide.

5 On Your Side visited the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to show the work being done to make change.

There are about 3,5000 Jewish students on campus.

At the start of a new school year, a new idea rolls out at the Chabad Jewish Center.

At the weekly BBQ, it's more than food that's being made. New bonds are formed too.

It's called ChaBBQ and it's the latest move from the organization.

The Chabad Center is a part of a movement to create positive memories. Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel has poured his heart and soul into Chabad for the last 21 years.

"The center operates as a Chabad house at a 27,000-square-foot building with a goal of programming, study space and a place they can come 24/7," Tiechtel said.

He's witnessed hostility and hate firsthand over the years.

"Yes, I've had antisemitic issues happen. I've had my menorah desecrated at my old building," Tiechtel admits.

Some U of I students are fighting for justice.

Jewish and pro-Israel students at the University of Illinois filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights in 2020, claiming they are being harassed and discriminated against.

From there, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has been investigating.

Just for some examples nationwide from 2022-2023:

At U of I in early 2022, it was reported that a swastika was found on a wall inside a bathroom at a residence hall and anti-Semitic flyers were spread on campus.

Also in 2022, it was reported swastikas were found twice in just one week at New York's Ithaca's College.

In March 2023, Stanford University police launched a hate crime investigation after multiple swastikas and an image of Adolf Hitler were found on a Jewish student's dorm door.

In response to the 2022 U of I incident, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion sent a widely shared message saying antisemitism of any kind is offensive, unacceptable, and antithetical. They also got police authorities involved.

Tiechtel believes they are doing the work, but more needs to be done.

"At University of Illinois, we work hard to combat it with a pro-Semitism approach," he added. "A lot of hate is from misunderstanding. The message I was taught is we aren't victims, we are Jewish. We are proud and we are here to stay."

Governor J.B. Pritzker will attend a grand dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Chabad building on Oct. 19.

Also on campus is Illini Hillel.

An interesting fact is that Hillel, the Foundation for Jewish Campus Life was founded at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1923.

Erez Cohen has been the Executive Director for a decade.

"The main goal of Hillel is to focus on the student," Cohen said. "About 1,500 students are involved."

Their goal is to provide a welcoming center for students for them to be truly themselves.

It also has the Margie K. and Louis N. Cohen Center for Jewish Life, which has been Illini Hillel's center of operations on campus since 2007.

Beyond programs and events, the organization celebrates Shabbat and holiday service and meals.

Cohen said he, too, has seen a rise of antisemitism on campus, especially in the last eight years. He admits with social media the problems snowball and circulate faster.

The organization was started as a need for Jewish students to find a home. Cohen believes that home is still there.

They'll even be celebrating a big milestone in November, as a reminder of their foundation.

Understanding the troubles is junior Jaden Pazol, president of the Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi. He is considered a legacy. His dad was also a member of AEPi.

"I chose to join AEPi and Chabad because of the Jewish aspect. I've definitely realized the importance of the Jewish community here. I wanted the community aspect and shared commonality," Pazol said.

Pazol is learning lessons beyond the classroom. He's looking out for more than 100 members.

"Making sure everyone is safe is definitely something I keep in the back of my head," Pazol said. "Safety is very important and when something is targeted, it puts fear in me and the people in the house. We live here."

Pazol noted that not everyone in the fraternity is Jewish. But he says his brothers are ready to learn and eager to engage.

"Only 60% of the guys are Jewish but even if they aren't Jewish, they come to Chabad on Friday nights and Rabbi Tiechtel knows them all," Pazol said.

Pazol knows students are always on the move, but these spaces on campus it a space where they can feel centered.

"The sense of community is really strong, every week I'm here at Chabad, I see friendly places whether you are Jewish or not. This is a building where you can feel safe and at home," Pazol said.