Army Corps of Engineers testing 'not a good faith act,' Jana parents say

"We believe it is only to discredit and diminish the kinds of concerns that the public has already brought to bear"

Example video title will go here for this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. — "We believe this Monday morning going in after kicking out all the kids and the teachers by the Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Energy, is not a good faith act," Ashley Bernaugh tells 5 On Your Side. "We believe it is only to discredit and diminish the kinds of concerns that the public has already brought to bear."

As PTA president, Bernaugh said she speaks on behalf of all Jana Elementary parents.

"We urge the Army Corps of Engineers to —even at this very late moment— stop what they are doing and to consider bringing in 3rd, 4th or 5th parties that do not have existing contracts with the Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Energy to sample alongside everyone."

This comes after an independent report from the Boston Chemical Data Corporation found high levels of radioactive contamination in the Florissant elementary school.

Unlike previous reports, parents want all of Monday's findings from the Army Corps of Engineers made public.

"Do not intermediary us any further," Bernaugh said. "Let us have information that can let parents make good decisions, so we can keep our families safe."

For some families, it's all too little too late.

"I've already sold my house and I'm moving. So I gave up," William Johnson tells 5 On Your Side.

Johnson hopes Jana Elementary will be cleaned up, and that free medical testing will be given to all people who were close to the school.