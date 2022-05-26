Uvalde police response to school shooting under review amid discrepancies in statements, authorities say

Initially officials said a school officer and the gunman exchanged fire --- on Wednesday, officials could no longer confirm that initial report.

UVALDE, Texas — Authorities have now confirmed that they are looking into the response time of Uvalde police officers amid reports of discrepancies in statements about the actions taken as law enforcement arrived at the scene of Tuesday's school shooting.

On Thursday, two days after 21 people including 19 children were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, officials are looking into what steps were taken early on to stop the gunman.

Officials had said a school officer and the gunman exchanged fire, but they said they no longer can confirm that initial report.

BREAKING: Authorities now confirm they are examining the response of police in Uvalde in the shooting of 19 children amid conflicting witness statements, including what steps they took to stop the gunman. Part of the review will include a timeline based on radio traffic.

Officials are now analyzing ballistics to learn who fired and when. It should be noted that this is standard procedure; however, efforts are intensified in this particular case due to the discrepancies. Part of the review will include a timeline based on the radio traffic.

The alleged shooter was killed by a tactical agent responding to the scene after the gunman fired on law enforcement, local police confirmed.

Officials also are analyzing ballistics to learn who fired and when. Sources say these types of reviews are standard after major incidents but are intensified in this case because of discrepancies in statements and gravity of the matter.

It is believed that the shooter acted alone; he has been identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

Uvalde's police chief could not reached, according to our sister station, KVUE.