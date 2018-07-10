The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Cree Dawn Hunsaker, age 36.

Hunsaker boarded a Greyhound bus at 11 a.m. Monday at the Springfield Greyhound station, 2425 E. Kearney St., police said in a news release. She was thought to be en route to Lima, Ohio, but it is unknown if she arrived at her destination.

Hunsaker was described as white, female, age 36, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, with tattoos "Dominique" and "Creshawn" in an unknown location. It is unknown what she was wearing.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1786.

