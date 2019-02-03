FLORISSANT, Mo. —

It's March. It's almost spring. But winter isn’t ready to loosen its grip on St. Louis.



"I’m sick of it. I wish I could afford to move to Florida,” Evelyn Banks said.

We caught up with her while she was shopping for more rock salt at Handyman True Value Hardware in Florissant.



The shop was stocked and ready for another snowstorm.



"It seems like every time the weather hits, there's always that one person who says, ‘I can't find my shovel,’” manager Wayne Morris said.



The store is expecting another sell-out once the snow starts falling. The long winter is good for business," Morris said. “It pays the bills."



And Evelyn Banks knows it could very well stick around a while longer.



"March is an unpredictable month, so you never know how March is going to be,” she said.



"We're ready for spring whenever it decides to show up,” Morris said.

