Residents at Ferguson apartment complex are living without air conditioning during heat advisory

Several Pleasant View Garden Apartment residents are living with broken air conditioners as temperatures rise over 100 degrees.

FERGUSON, Mo. — Drinking water and staying in shady areas are good tips that apply to everyone. But rising temperatures forecasted for St. Louis are really going to impact people who are living without air conditioning.

"I'm sweating out here and I'm sweating in my house," Pleasant View Gardens Apartment resident George McDonald said.

McDonald has been living without air conditioning for the last 5 months.

"I got a pregnant woman living in the house with me. I've got a baby on the way," McDonald said. "I can't bring no newborn in the house when it feels like 102 degrees outside but it feels like 188 degrees in my house."

Several people living in the Pleasant View Garden Apartments in Ferguson who didn't want to go on camera said they're also dealing with the same problem.

"I've just been sitting in the house with four or five different fans going on and you know that's going to run up the electric bill," McDonald said.

Gentry Trotter with Cool Down St. Louis gets daily calls from people living with broken air conditioners.

"We tell them to go to the landlords first and make sure that those landlords accept the responsibility that's on the lease, that they're supposed to help them with cooling and heating year round, and if they don't then they need to call the station," Trotter said.

"I went down there and told them, personally, I put the order in, can y'all come down here and fix my air, and they still ain't do it," McDonald said.

Trotter says the most at-risk for heat-related illnesses are the elderly, people with disabilities and children.

It's always a good idea to check on your neighbors.

"We want you to go to their house. We want you to feel them to make sure their body is not overheated, to make sure their electric is on, to make sure their air conditioning is in good working condition and make sure those filters are clean," Trotter said.

Trotter suggests staying with neighbors or friends who have air conditioning or visiting one of the cooling shelters listed on the St. Louis City and County websites.

"Do what you can do to stay out the heat so you can beat the heat because the heat will beat you," Trotter said.

Cool Down St. Louis has applications available for anyone in need of utility assistance.

St. Louis City has a list of designated cooling shelters on their website.