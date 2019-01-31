ST. LOUIS — The snowy, sub-zero wind chill didn't slow down the St. Louis Fire Department crew at Engine House 28 one bit.

“Worst weather, best weather, that's the job, it's what we do,” Capt. Daniel Clark said.

Wednesday was the coldest it's been since Capt. Daniel Clark started work at the house five years ago.

"It's actually not too bad with the gear on until it gets wet, then it freezes and then it's kinda hard to move. You take your gloves by the exhaust of the truck until they warm up and you can get them ready to move again,” he said.

In the few hours we spent with them, the guys responded to medical calls, a car crash, and a few fire false alarms.

They say it's a pretty typical day, except for the working conditions. But they've got the right attitude.

"Nights like tonight when you're miserable and you're working in the cold, you've got 20 other guys who are just as miserable as you are, and you're gonna have a good time doing it,” Clark said.

And on the coldest day of the year, they got to spend a few minutes with their second family, sharing a home-cooked meal: pork steaks, spinach and mac and cheese.



"We're gonna make the best out of it,” Clark said.