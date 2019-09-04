ST. LOUIS — A woman said her grandfather opened his heart to a neighbor only to have that neighbor betray him.

A south St. Louis man is recovering in the ICU after that neighbor's dog attacked him and left him with severe injuries and mental scars.

"I am very sad and disappointed," Brandy Torimno said.

For years, Torimino said her grandfather Rosalio Garavey has always been a loving man. Anytime anything went wrong in his neighborhood, he was there to help.

"He heard his next-door neighbor yelling from him," she said.

Last Saturday, he wanted to offer a hand when he heard her crying out for help on his street.

"She said 'I'm hurt and I need some help come over and help me,'" she told 5 On Your Side.

Torimino said her grandfather went over to his neighbor's home to assist her, but said those few moments turned into minutes of terror.

"The dog came and jumped up and grabbed a hold of his face," she said.

She said her grandfather screamed at the neighbor to get her dog, but she never did. Instead, she said that neighbor continued to watch the dog bite him, ripping off some of his clothes in the process.

"The dog attacked him on his temple and all across his jaw," Torimino said.

Torimino said there was no one else around to help as the attack happened. He was helpless to fight back as the dog tore at his flesh.

"He has a tear that starts from his jaw that wraps around from the top of his lip," she told 5 On Your Side.

The dog also attacked his back and from the stress of the attack, she said, her grandfather had a heart attack.

“I’m furious. I’m hurt. My grandfather is in the hospital and has been in ICU since Saturday. He has machines pumping his heart. He can't have surgery. He’s going to need multiple surgeries on his left arm," she said.

While Torimino said she furious about the attack, she told 5 On Your Side, she's even angrier with how police handled the case.

"They showed up to a house where a man was dying of a heart attack and was blood everywhere and he clothes were shredded and his shoes and his phones missing and they walked away. They walked away and didn't do anything," she said.

St. Louis Animal Control was able to track down the dog. It confirmed that the dog is in their custody at a shelter downtown.

5 On Your Side reached out to St. Louis police, who told us they took a report, but any further questions should be directed to animal control, which is investigating the attack.

Our reporter also knocked on the dog owner's door, but no one answered. Police nor animal control have not said if the woman will face charges.

Meanwhile, Tormino said her grandfather can't have surgery until he recovers from his heart attack.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.