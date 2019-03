ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has released the first arrest numbers for the 2019 Mardi Gras holiday, and it looks like St. Louis is behaving itself so far.

The department has made one 'urinating in public' arrest, three 'assault' related arrests and 15 arrests/summonses for 'minors in possession' through 4:30 on Saturday evening.

The department expects to have a full report on Monday.