St. Louis Mobile Command Center provides relief to flood victims

The City opened three centers Monday.

ST. LOUIS — Three mobile command centers are helping St. Louis neighborhoods hit the hardest during the historic flooding.

5 On Your Side went to one of the three centers in the Ellendale neighborhood. People were collecting food, cleaning supplies, and just about anything they needed.

One volunteer said she's already seeing the positive ways these centers are impacting the community.

"We've got cleaning supplies, water, food, toiletries you name it," volunteer Diane Freppon said.

Volunteers like Freppon are just trying to give residents something after losing so much in last week's historic flooding. The center is taking donations from just about anyone willing and able.

"We're some of the lucky ones because we sit on the hill," Ellendale resident Mike Rohlfing. "Our neighbors just 100 yards down the hill are the ones that got flooded really badly."

He said it's a simple task to remember to grab something for those most in need.

Emilia Kirkendall is a St. Louis City resident who lost everything in her basement last week. She's one of so many in the area just trying to rebuild from the ground up.

"Nothing's the same, you've got to throw your whole everyday life into something different," she said.

Just one of many contributors to the mobile command centers is the Urban League of St. Louis, which is acting as a staging center to better facilitate donations to each center based on what's needed most.

"The most important thing for people to understand right now is that there is help," spokesperson Patricia Washington said.

There is help. But most of all, there's a need for help.