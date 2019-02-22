ST. LOUIS — A now former St. Louis police officer has been charged with theft after reportedly stealing a suspect's phone.

Prosecutors have charged 30-year-old Thomas Harger with a Class D Misdemeanor after they say he took a cell phone from a woman who was being booked into the South Patrol Police Station on January 21.

Prosecutors say there is surveillance footage showing Harger place a piece of paper on top of the phone while it was on the booking counter, and then later taking it. They say there is also footage of Harger with the phone in other areas of the station.

SLMPD said Harger no longer works for the department as of February 16.

Harger had been with the department since 2016.