Boston and St. Louis are two of the greatest sports towns in the world.

Both teams have their fair share of legends and championships, and the fanbases are regarded as two of the most passionate in sports.

It's also no surprise teams from the two cities have met 10 times for championships. Unfortunately for St. Louis fans, Boston has an overwhelming 7-3 lead in head-to-head title match-ups.

Let's take a look back at all the times these two cities have clashed for the ultimate prize.

1946 World Series - Cardinals defeat Red Sox

The first time these two cities met for a championship was in the fall of 1946.

The Cardinals captured the crown in seven games, thanks in part to one of the most famous plays in baseball history; Enos Slaughter's mad dash.

In the eighth inning of Game 7, Cardinals outfielder Enos Slaughter scored all the way from first on a hit by Harry Walker. It ended up being the deciding run in the series.

Lefty and Cardinals hall of famer Harry Brecheen won three games in the series and St. Louis native Joe Garagiola hit .316.

1957 NBA Finals - Celtics defeat Hawks

There might not be that many people around anymore who remember the glory days of the St. Louis Hawks, but boy were they a team to remember.

1957 was the first season either franchise had made it to the NBA Finals.

The Celtics ended up capturing their first championship by beating the Hawks in seven games.

St. Louis star Bob Petit did his best to make trouble for Boston though, averaging 30.1 points and 18.3 rebounds per game in the series.

1958 NBA Finals - Hawks defeat Celtics

The Hawks got their revenge on the Celtics the next season, claiming the NBA title in six games to cap off the most historic year of basketball in St. Louis history.

This is the only NBA title St. Louis can claim.

Petit averaged 29.3 points and 17 rebounds per game in this series.

1960 NBA Finals - Celtics defeat Hawks

In the two teams' third finals match-up in four years, the juggernaut Celtics once again took the crown.

It took seven games to do it, and Petit once again led the charge with 25.7 points and 14.9 rebounds a game, but the Hawks came up just short again.

1961 NBA Finals - Celtics defeat Hawks

This would be the last time the Hawks reached the NBA Finals before moving to Atlanta in 1968. The franchise has not gotten back to the Finals since.

The Celtics won this series in five games with Bill Russell averaging an insane 28.8 rebounds a game for Boston.

RELATED: What a Stanley Cup berth means for the St. Louis Blues' bottom line

RELATED: FINALLY! Blues reach Stanley Cup Final after eliminating Sharks with 5-1 win in Game 6

RELATED: The Blues vs. Backes

1967 World Series - Cardinals defeat Red Sox

This is still the last time a St. Louis team has defeated a Boston team for the title.

The 1967 World Series was a classic, going the distance in seven games.

Bob Gibson pitched a complete game in Game 7 on two days rest, giving up two runs and striking out ten to give the Cardinals the title.

Lou Brock also set a World Series record with seven stolen bases in the series.

1970 Stanley Cup Final - Bruins defeat Blues

The 2019 Stanley Cup Final will be round two of this match-up that gave us one of the most iconic moments in hockey.

The Blues were in their third straight Stanley Cup Final in 1970 after becoming the dominant team in their division following expansion.

The Bruins swept the Blues in four games, and ended the series on an exclamation point. Hockey legend Bobby Orr scored the series-winning goal in overtime of Game 4.

The Blues are still looking for not only their first Stanley Cup, but their first win in the Finals after being swept all three times previous.

2002 Super Bowl - Patriots defeat Rams

In one of the most exciting Super Bowl endings of all-time, one dynasty was born and another failed to cement its legacy.

The "greatest show on turf" Rams of the turn of the century were the most exciting team the NFL had ever seen.

Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt and the Rams looked unstoppable.

Then Tom Brady announced his presence to the world and the rest is history.

The Patriots won 20-17 on an Adam Vinatieri field goal as time expired.

This would be the last Super Bowl the Rams would play in while still in St. Louis. The Los Angeles Rams would go on to lose Super Bowl LIII again to Tom Brady and the Patriots in 2019.

2004 World Series - Red Sox defeat Cardinals

The Cardinals ran into a history buzzsaw when they met the Red Sox in the 2004 World Series.

Boston won its first World Series in 86 years by sweeping the Cardinals in four games.

The Red Sox had overcome a 3-0 deficit against the Yankees in the ALCS, and carried that momentum into the World Series.

Manny Ramirez hit .412 in the series and Boston steamrolled its way to a title over what was probably Tony La Russa's best team in St. Louis.

2013 World Series - Red Sox defeat Cardinals

In the most recent Boston/St.Louis match-up prior to 2019, the Red Sox continued their domination of baseball with their third World Series championship in 10 years.

David Ortiz absolutely obliterated Cardinals pitching hitting .688 during the six game series.

The Cardinals have not been back to the World Series since.

2019 Stanley Cup Final - Blues vs. Bruins

Now the two cities will meet for an eleventh time in their history in a rematch of the 1970 Cup Final.

The Blues are still searching for the franchise's first Stanley Cup.

The Bruins have won two Cups since then.

RELATED: Jim and Pam from 'The Office' are in a Blues-Bruins rivalry

RELATED: Follow our Blues Plus Podcast throughout the Stanley Cup Final

RELATED: Blues' Bouwmeester is heading to his first Stanley Cup Final after 16 NHL seasons

RELATED: Throwback Thursday | The last time the Blues were in the Stanley Cup Final

RELATED: Here's the story of the Blues' victory song, 'Gloria'

RELATED: 'Spirits in the rafters' cheering on the Blues