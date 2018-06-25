LOS ANGELES – A woman from St. Louis was honored in Los Angeles at the BET Awards for her leadership in social justice.



Brittany Packnett was recognized for social justice advocacy during Sunday night’s BET Awards.



Packnett serves as Teach For America’s Vice President of National Community Alliances where she leads partnerships and civil rights work with communities of color, according to BET. She was a Ferguson protester and continues in activism and is the co-found of Campaign Zero, a policy platform to end police violence. She was an appointed member of the Ferguson Commission and President Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing.



Most recently, Packnett launched Love + Power, a hub created to inspire, empower and outfit everyday people to seismically shift society.



She’s an alum of Washington University.



Statement from Wash U

“The John B. Ervin Scholars Program is extremely proud of Brittany Packnett, a 2006 graduate of Washington University in St. Louis. She is a shining example of what is possible when you combine passion and a commitment to community building that positively impacts public policy. Brittany honors the legacy of Dr. John B. Ervin and Dean James McLeod through her visits to campus and interactions with students where she shares her compassion, knowledge and tools for making an impact on the world.”



© 2018 KSDK