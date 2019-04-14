ST. LOUIS — Ending violence and making the community safer. That's the goal of Better Family Life.

It's called the Move March.

The organization held a march Saturday morning to help prevent homicides and help get justice for families who have lost loved ones in deadly shootings across St. Louis.

Dozens of people marched from the corner of Kingshighway and Page Boulevards to the Better Family Life Cultural Center. The march took about 30 minutes, but the message was powerful: "turning to each other, not on each other."

After the march, families spoke about the impact of deadly shootings.

"My son was not a gang banger. He was a child of God," one mother said. "Like these woman up here that lost their children, I lost my grandson," another mother added.

Clayton Fowler said he wanted to be apart of the event to transform his community and put an end to gun violence.

"It's always a problem when police kill somebody, but when it's black on black crime we look the other way," Fowler said.

Last December, someone shot and killed Fowler's younger brother, Cameron Fowler. Police found him in the parking lot outside of Mystic Grill in Florissant.

"It's just a lot going on out here and nothing is being said," he said.

The Jones' family has the same story. Erica Jones is still mourning the loss of her 24-year-old daughter.

"It's not a day that goes by that we don't miss her. That we don't think about her," she said.

Jones told 5 On Your Side her daughter Whitney Brown was also killed in a shooting in August 2015.

“She was standing outside talking. She didn’t ask for that to happen to her, but what hurts me the most is that I lost her and her son had to watch his mother die in front of her," Jones said.

Jones said she knows it will take strength in numbers to shake up her community, but standing together, she believes they can make a difference.

"The more support we have behind the mothers itself that speaks volumes," she said. "I just want justice. If not for me for other mothers just like me."

Jones said she would like to see more community support and more police patrols.

In the meantime, she has started her own support group, called "Voice For the Voiceless," for grieving mothers.

The group meets once a month on Sundays at 5 p.m at the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership at 6439 Plymouth Ave.