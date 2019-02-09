ST. PETERS, Mo. — Cory Calkins waits by his phone, hoping to hear from his family. They are about 1,100 miles away in the Bahamas, having gone through a Category 5 hurricane.

Calkins, who lives in St. Peters, has plenty of history connected to the country, particularly with some of the smaller islands.

"My grandma's grandma was one of the original settlers," he said, referring to the island of Man O'War Cay.

He said about 300 people live on the island where fishing is a primary source of income. There are no cars and it is about a half-mile wide. People use golf carts; they walk; they swim.

Calkins' mom still lives on the island half the year. He also has numerous cousins, aunts and uncles who are still there.

Hurricane Dorian triggers massive flooding across Bahamas Hurricane Dorian unleashed massive flooding across the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with so much wind and water that authorities urged people to find flotation devices and grab hammers to break out of their attics if necessary.

Man O'War Cay, along with other islands considered "barrier islands," was in the middle of Hurricane Dorian, where winds reached close to 200 miles per hour.

"It's crazy to think what it's going to look like now," he said, looking at a family photo album of a trip to Man O'War Cay just a few months ago.

Before the storm hit, Calkins knew his mom, aunt and three cousins were waiting out the storm inside one home.

"In the eye of the storm they had over five feet of water on the first floor," Calkins said. "They had to evacuate in the middle because they were worried the house would collapse."

Then, he didn't hear from them.

That was, until Monday in the mid-morning, when his mom left a voicemail:

"It's Mom. We're here at Eileen's house and Samantha's house. We've had quite a bit of damage. This whole island is obliterated. There are lots of roofs on the street."

Calkins knows his mom, aunt and three cousins are alive.

But he still hasn't heard from two cousins on another nearby island.

He's also learning about the destruction. The only grocery store is apparently gone. Boats are missing.

Calkins got another text message while talking with 5 On Your Side.

"Please keep praying," it said.

He wants to go help, but he doesn't even know if he can get to the island. He's not sure if the airport is above water, which would make it challenging to get to his family.

"It's hard to fathom where you even start," he said.

So while he waits, he's doing what he can. He started a GoFundMe page for his family, as it appears they have lost pretty much everything.

RELATED: VERIFY: No, Alabama is not currently going to be touched by Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian stops moving as it devastates the Bahamas

RELATED: 2 arrested at Galleria during protest over fatal officer-involved shooting

RELATED: Forecasters now monitoring four other tropical disturbances