"There were three days when I was trying not to lose it," Debbie Daniel, who recently moved from St. Peters to Arkansas, said.

Daniel said her moving company, Boost Express Van Lines, not only did damage to her belongings, but broke its promises, too.

She said the problems started when mover showed up three days late.

Then she said Boost Express boosted the price from around $2,000 to $10,000.

"They said give us this amount of money, which was five times what they quoted, or we will take your stuff and put it in storage," Daniel said.

Her story is not unique.

In January, another family from St. Peters hired the same company. And several other people have left bad reviews online.

Both then and now, the company has not returned our calls, and Debbie said they've cut off communication with her.

"There was nothing I could do," Daniel recalled when her belongings were on the company's truck. "I was at their mercy and they knew it."

Now in her new home in Arkansas, Daniel said she was able to negotiate her furniture off the truck for around $8,000.

She hopes her fraud claim on her credit card will get her her money back.

"If I ever move again I would rather do an estate sale than move," Daniel said.