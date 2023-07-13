2 killed, 1 injured in plane crash near Lake of the Ozarks

The small aircraft was found in the trees at an old golf course near Osage Beach.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Two people are dead and another person is seriously injured after a small plane crashed near the Lake of the Ozarks Thursday.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, the Osage Beach Police Department told MSHP at 12:13 p.m. they had received reports of a downed airplane that had just taken off from Lee C. Fine Airport in the area.

The small aircraft was found in the trees at an old golf course near Osage Beach.

Three people were inside the plane when it went down, MSHP said. It was originally reported that all three people were seriously injured.

According to reports from NBC affiliate KY3, two people died at the hospital.

The plane had three occupants, all sustaining serious injuries.



The FAA has been notified and will be conducting the crash investigation. The Osage Beach Police Department will handle the crash scene and should be contacted for all media inquiries. pic.twitter.com/1xb45joAk0 — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) July 13, 2023

The Federal Aviation Administration is handling the investigation into the plane crash.