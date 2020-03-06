x
Civilian killed after crane accident at Fort Leonard Wood

Fort Leonard Wood said the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, and that emergency services were on the scene within minutes
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — A Department of Army civilian died after an incident involving a crane at Fort Leonard Wood on Tuesday.

A press release from the Fort Leonard Wood public affairs office said the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, and that emergency services were on the scene within minutes.

The civilian was taken to the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital and was pronounced dead at 3:28 p.m.

A second Department of Army civilian was also transported to the hospital and was released with minor injuries.

The Fort Leonard Wood Directorate of Emergency Services and the Army's Criminal Investigation Command are investigating the incident.

The civilian who died was not identified.

Fort Leonard Wood is a U.S. Army installation about 130 miles outside St. Louis. It sits on 63,000 acres of land. It is home to the U.S. Army Engineer; Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN); and Military Police schools, and trains more than 80,000 military members and civilians each year.

