Dog digs up skeletal remains in Kansas City backyard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A dog dug up skeletal remains in the backyard of a Kansas City, Missouri, home Sunday morning.

Kansas City Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said a new resident of the home called police shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday after his dog uncovered the remains.

Becchina said investigators won't know the age or gender of the victim until the evidence is reviewed. It wasn't immediately clear how long the remains had been in the yard.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

