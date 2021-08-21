Fort Leonard Wood soldier found dead in barracks complex, no foul play suspected

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — For the second time this week, a Fort Leonard Wood Soldier has been found dead.
In a press release, Fort Leonard Wood officials said a soldier was found with a gunshot wound Friday night in a barracks complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene a little after 8 p.m.
The identity of the soldier will not be released until the family is notified.
No one else was injured and foul play is not suspected at this time, according to Fort Leonard Wood officials.
The soldier's death is currently being investigated by Fort Leonard Wood law enforcement and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.
This is the second soldier's body that was found this week. On Thursday, Specialist Joshua J. Morrison was found dead after he went missing while kayaking on the Gasconade River. Fort Leonard Wood did not provide specifics on where or when his body was found.