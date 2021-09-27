x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State

Missouri plans to test deer for COVID-19 this hunting season

There is no evidence of humans contracting COVID-19 from eating venison, although some white-tailed deer carry the antibodies that cause the virus, reports show.
Credit: AP
This photo by Marcus Constance and provided by the U.S. Forest Service, shows a white-tailed buck in the Kisatchie National Forest in central Louisiana during December 2020. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is offering a chance at a gift card for hunters and taxidermists who bring in the heads of mature bucks killed during the 2021-22 hunting season to be tested for chronic wasting disease. The slow but fatal disease has not been found in Louisiana but has shown up in all three adjacent states – Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi. (Marcus Constance/U.S. Forest Service via AP)

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Conservation plans to test hundreds of deer for COVID-19 this hunting season following a recent federal report.

The U.S Department of Agriculture reported the results of a federal study testing white-tailed deer in Illinois, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania. Samples showed at least 7% of the population having antibodies for the virus that causes COVID-19. The highest population showed a whopping 67% in Michigan.

The USDA report shows that although deer were carrying the antibodies, none of them actually fell ill. There is no evidence of deer dying or humans contracting the coronavirus from eating venison.

RELATED: MDC releases deer Chronic Wasting disease report for 2020-2021

“We want to be proactive,” said Jasmine Batten, wildlife health program supervisor for the Missouri Department of Conservation. “We’re paying attention to other states, and this is the first step to see what’s going on in our state.”

Batten emphasized that the testing plan is still in the preliminary stage, the Columbia Missourian reported. As of now, the plan is to test the deer that will be killed this hunting season.

Deer hunting season has already begun for archery, and begins Oct. 30 for youth hunters and Nov. 13 for adult hunters with firearms.

MORE: MDC to offer five permits for 2021 elk hunting season

Related Articles