Boats collide on Georgia river leaving 5 dead, officials say

At least four other passengers suffered minor injuries and one other person was reported airlifted by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The bodies of three missing boaters were recovered Sunday morning, bringing the death toll to five people after two motorboats collided Saturday on a river in coastal Georgia at the start of the long holiday weekend.

At least four other passengers suffered minor injuries and one other person was reported airlifted by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter for medical attention. The condition of that person wasn't immediately disclosed.

NBC affiliate WSAV reported that a 45-year-old Savannah man was arrested and faces a boating under the influence charge.

Authorities say one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three aboard when they collided around 10:30 a.m. on the Wilmington River.

A Chatham Emergency Services spokesperson who released details of the collision said a search was underway Saturday afternoon for the missing. Chatham County Police Department officials closed a stretch of the river to investigate and search for the missing. The names of those involved were not immediately made public and specifics of the crash and search operation were not disclosed.

The incident is the second involving a boat and serious injuries on the Wilmington River this month. A local businessman was killed May 5 when a boat he was aboard struck an unlit channel marker near the Savannah Yacht Club and he was struck on the head by an unknown object, authorities said.