Plane lands on interstate after engine failure near Kansas City

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — A small plane had to make an emergency landing near Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday afternoon.

The Kansas City branch of the Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted around 2 p.m. that a plane had landed on the eastbound lanes of I-470 past Douglas Street in Lee's Summit.

As of about 2:15, KC MoDOT said it would take two to three hours before the roadway would be back open.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the pilot of the plane was making his final descent into the Lee's Summit airport when one of his two engines failed, causing him to land on I-470.