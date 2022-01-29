Record attendance at Missouri's state parks in 2021

22.5 million people visited Missouri state parks in 2021, an increase from the year before, according to reports

MISSOURI, USA — State parks in Missouri are proving to be more popular than ever, with record numbers of visitors.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22.5 million people visited Missouri state parks in 2021, a nearly 7% increase from 2020 and an all-time high for the state's 92 parks and historic sites.

The state also reported a 24% increase in campsite rentals and a 17% increase in lodging units rented.

Division of State Parks Director David Kelly says the biggest complaint the division gets is that the parks are so popular people can't always get into them.