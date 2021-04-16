Collection suspended of overpaid unemployment benefits, Missouri lawmaker confirms

Pause would enable state legislators to consider waiving federal unemployment overpayments that occurred during pandemic

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Labor has suspended all efforts to collect overpaid unemployment funds, on the state and federal level, state Rep. Jered Taylor confirmed Friday.

The pause was enacted so the state can consider legislation that would waive federal unemployment overpayments made during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Taylor, a Republican who represents District 139.

"They are sending out e-mails and I believe letters letting people," Taylor responded Friday.

In late February, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri, blasted the collection efforts that affected thousands of state residents.

"The overpaid benefits are the state's fault — let me repeat — the overpaid benefits are the state's fault. The governor should cease all efforts to collect this money from families in need," she said.

You can visit labor.mo.gov for more information.