Video: Detroit police officer seen driving through crowd of BLM protesters

DETROIT — WARNING: Video may be disturbing for some viewers.

A Detroit police officer was caught on camera driving through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters Sunday night.

The video, shot by Michigan resident Ethan Ketner, shows protesters surrounding the cruiser, chanting; then you can hear the officer rev the engine a few times before moving once, then hitting the gas and taking off.

Several people were hit, including one person who held onto the hood.

Ketner said that medics treated at least ten people at the scene.