ST. LOUIS — A potent weather system is pushing a warm front in our direction Saturday morning. Scattered showers and storms are expected to increase in coverage this afternoon as temperatures rise into the upper 50s. The entire 5 On Your Side viewing area is under a marginal (low) risk for severe weather Saturday, but the higher threat will be across the Mid-South where a moderate risk of severe weather is in place.

The main concerns will be damaging winds, isolated large hail, and a possible spin-up tornado if a storm does become severe in the St. Louis region. The window for strong storms will likely be between 1-5 PM.

Showers and storms exit east of I-57 in Illinois between 8-10 PM, and we're left with a windy, chilly night.

Winds will get even stronger overnight Saturday into Sunday. Some areas, especially north and east of St. Louis could see wind gusts to 40 or 45 m.p.h.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire area late tonight through Sunday evening.