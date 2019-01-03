ST. LOUIS — Yet another potent storm system will move across portions of the bi-state region this weekend providing a fresh blanket of snow by Sunday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the area including St. Louis beginning at midnight Sunday morning through 3 p.m.

Snow is expected to begin in most areas before dawn Sunday morning.

A period of heavier snow southwest of St. Louis can be expected Sunday morning which will complicate snow removal for road crews as temperatures stay below freezing.

By late Sunday afternoon, the snow will be tapering off from the west and frigid air will be surging into the area.

Total accumulation around most of the metro area is expected to be around three to four inches. Higher amounts, perhaps over 6 inches, are possible to the south and southwest of St. Louis.

Wind chills by early Monday morning are expected to be in the 5 to 15 below zero range.

