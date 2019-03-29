ST. LOUIS — Moderate to heavy rain is in the forecast for the St. Louis area Saturday morning. Temperatures are colder with gusty winds all day long.

Expect another .5 inch to 1 inch of rain through the afternoon. Severe weather is not in the forecast.

Rain will ease somewhat Saturday afternoon and clear the bi-state by the evening.

Forecast rain radar at 2:30pm Saturday.

Expect cold and clear skies Saturday night, with low temperatures below freezing, in the 30s. Sunshine returns on Sunday with cool 40s for afternoon high temperatures.

River flooding will continue on the Missouri and Mississippi River for the next several days.

With the additional rainfall expected, the River Forecast Centers have revised the forecast crests along many of the rivers higher.

