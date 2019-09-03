ST. LOUIS — The parade of weekend weather systems that disrupt our plans continues this weekend.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible by midday Saturday into Saturday afternoon, especially across southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois. The risk is lower as you get closer to the metro area, but it isn't zero!

Saturday morning, widespread rain and thunderstorms will move into the area from the west and southwest. Temperatures will remain cool and the initial threat for severe weather will stay far to the south.

As warmer air is drawn to the north, the threat for severe storms including the potential for an isolated tornado will increase over southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. The threat is especially heightened just south of the 5 On Your Side viewing area. Some storms from Reynolds and Iron counties into St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Madison counties in Missouri have the potential to rapidly increase in intensity toward lunchtime. That area will shift east into Randolph and Perry counties in Illinois.

A few scattered storms are possible in the St. Louis area into mid afternoon.

By late afternoon into the evening, any thunderstorms will be long gone. A new threat will emerge, strong winds. With the strong storm system to our northwest, expect winds between 20 and 30 m.p.h. with gusts to 50 m.p.h.

A wind advisory is posted for much of the area from noon Saturday through midnight Saturday night.

The winds will be strong enough to knock down a few tree branches and cause scattered power outages.

Winds will diminish some by Sunday, but it will still be breezy.