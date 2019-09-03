ST. LOUIS — The widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms have moved away from St. Louis. Only a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm will move across the area through Saturday afternoon.

The main severe weather threat for the rest of Saturday looks to be across far southeast Missouri into extreme southern Illinois and south.

Strong winds will be developing as by late afternoon into Saturday night. With the strong storm system to our northwest, expect winds between 20 and 30 miles per hour with gusts to 50 miles per hour.

A wind advisory is posted for much of the area through midnight Saturday night.

The winds will be strong enough to knock down a few tree branches and cause scattered power outages.

Winds will diminish some by Sunday morning, but it will still be breezy.

